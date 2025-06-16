Iran claim first win in 2025 VNL

TEHRAN - After falling in three tie-breakers, Iran defeated Ukraine 3-2 (28-30, 25-20, 22-25, 25-21, 15-9) in their last match in 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Rio de Janeiro Sunday evening.

Poriya Hossein Khanzadeh scored 23 points for Iran, while Illia Kovalov led Ukraine with 21 points.

Iran had lost to Brazil, the U.S., and Slovenia in their previous matches.

The 2025 FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League is the seventh edition of the FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League, an annual men's international volleyball tournament.

The competition is currently held from 11 June to 3 August 2025, with the final round to take place at the Beilun Gymnasium in Ningbo, China.

Iran will travel to Belgrade for Week 2 to play the Netherlands, Germany, Serbia, and Argentina.