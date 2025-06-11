2025 VNL: Iran lose to powerhouses Brazil

TEHRAN – Iran opened the 2025 Volleyball Nations League with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-18) loss to Brazil on Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Darlan Ferreira Souza led Brazil with 16 points and Iran’s Morteza Sharifi earned nine points.

Iran will meet the U.S. early Friday.

The 2025 FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League is the seventh edition of the FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League, an annual men's international volleyball tournament.

The competition is currently held from 11 June to 3 August 2025, with the final round to take place at the Beilun Gymnasium in Ningbo, China.