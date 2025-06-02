A new chapter begins: Piazza’s Iran

TEHRAN — As the 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) approaches, Iran’s men’s national volleyball team enters the competition with renewed energy and ambition under the leadership of Italian head coach Roberto Piazza.

After years of transition and experimentation, Iran stand at the edge of a fresh era—one that blends youth, experience, and tactical discipline.

Iran’s VNL journey begins in Rio de Janeiro, where they will face a formidable lineup in the first week: hosts Brazil, the United States, Slovenia, and Ukraine. For Piazza, this campaign marks his first major test at the helm of Team Melli, and early signs suggest a strategic approach focused on long-term development.

In preparation for the tournament, Iran played two key friendlies against world champions Italy. In a tightly contested five-set match on Friday in Cavalese, the Iranians shocked the Italians with a 3-2 victory, showcasing grit and composure with a relatively youthful squad. However, a day later in Padova, the Italians bounced back with a dominant 3-0 win, exposing the growing pains that often accompany a rebuilding team.

Rather than see the loss as a setback, Piazza used the match to test alternate line-ups, including key players like Amirhossein Esfandiar, Javad Karimi, and libero Mohammadreza Hazratpour. In fact, his rotation and calm sideline demeanor—often reminding players to smile and stay mentally focused—stood out to media and fans alike. His emphasis on mental strength is seen as crucial for Iran’s next generation of volleyball talents.

The 16-man squad traveling to Brazil features promising names such as Pooya Ariakhah, Ali Haqparast, and Yousef Kazemi, reflecting Piazza’s commitment to developing young players while maintaining a competitive edge.

Iran’s schedule doesn’t get any easier after Rio. In Week 2, they head to Belgrade to face Serbia, Argentina, Germany, and the Netherlands. Week 3 will see the team travel to Gdansk for showdowns with Poland, China, France, and Bulgaria. The path is undoubtedly challenging, but also rich with opportunity.

Iran's most memorable VNL performance remains their fourth-place finish in 2014 under coach Slobodan Kovac—a feat yet to be replicated. With Piazza, however, the vision is broader than just short-term success. His leadership represents a philosophical shift: to mold a mentally tough, technically sharp team capable of competing with the world’s elite.

In a sport where momentum and psychology often make the difference, Piazza’s attention to emotional control may prove decisive. His Italian precision, paired with Iran’s raw talent, forms a compelling narrative for the 2025 VNL season.