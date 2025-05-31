Iran volleyball beat Italy in friendly

TEHRAN – The Iran national volleyball team defeated Italy 3-2 (23-25, 25-18, 14-25, 25-21, 15-11) in a friendly match on Friday.

Team Melli will meet again Italy on Saturday.

These friendlies are part of Iran’s preparations for the 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL). Roberto Piazza’s team will kick off the prestigious campaign against Brazil on June 11 in Rio de Janeiro.

Iran will also compete against the U.S., Slovenia, and Ukraine in subsequent matches in Week 1.

Iran men’s national team roster

setters: Javad Karimi, Arshia Behnezhad

Opposites: Amin Esmaeilnezhad, Bardia Saadat, Pouya Ariakhah

Outside hitters: Morteza Sharifi, Amirhossein Esfandiar, Ehsan Daneshdoust, Poriya Hossein Khanzadeh, Ali Haghparast

Middle blockers: Mohammad Valizadeh, Yousef Kazemi, Eisa Naseri, Matin Ahmadi

Liberos: Mohammadreza Hazratpour, Arman Salehi