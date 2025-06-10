Piazza’s Iran to meet Brazil in 2025 VNL opener

TEHRAN - The 2025 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) is set to ignite, and for the Iranian men's national team, their journey begins with a monumental clash against volleyball's most decorated nation, Brazil.

This opening match, scheduled for Wednesday, June 11th, at midnight CEST, promises to be a thrilling encounter and a true test for Team Melli under the fresh leadership of Italian head coach Roberto Piazza.

*A new dawn for Iran

After years of transition, Iran enter the VNL with a sense of renewed energy and ambition. Under the guidance of Coach Piazza, who has brought in experienced assistant Tomaso Totolo alongside Iranian coach Mohammadreza Tondravan, the team are poised for a fresh era—one that aims to blend youth, experience, and disciplined tactics.

Piazza's long-term vision extends to the 2028 Olympics, and his current squad selection reflects this focus on developing young, motivated players who will reach their peak for that quadrennial event. Notably, even former captain Milad Ebadipour, despite a strong season in the Polish PlusLiga, was not included, signaling Piazza's commitment to building a new core. Nine players in the current squad have VNL experience, while five are making their debut on this grand stage, all united under the motto: "One Team, One Nation, One Dream."

*Brazil; a formidable opponent

Standing in Iran's path is the undisputed powerhouse of international volleyball, Brazil. The South American giants boast an unparalleled legacy in the sport, with a trophy cabinet overflowing with accolades. Their Olympic record alone is staggering, featuring six medals in 14 appearances, including three golds (1992, 2004, 2016). In the World Championships, they've claimed seven podium finishes in 17 appearances, securing three gold medals (2002, 2006, 2010), three silvers, and one bronze. Furthermore, Brazil was the gold medalist in the 2021 VNL, showcasing their continued prowess in the current format.

The historical head-to-head record between Iran and Brazil tells a story of Brazilian dominance. In 22 official encounters, Iran have managed just three victories, with Brazil emerging victorious in 19 matches. Their most recent meeting in the preliminary round of the 2024 VNL saw Brazil secure a 3-1 win.

*Hopes for a dream start

This opening match in Rio de Janeiro, part of a challenging first week that also includes formidable opponents like the United States, Slovenia, and Ukraine, represents Piazza's first major test at the helm of Team Melli.

For Iran, this isn't just another VNL match; it's an opportunity to lay down a marker, to show the world that this "different" Iranian team, with their fresh faces and renewed tactical approach, is ready to compete with the very best.

Can Iran achieve a "dream start" against the reigning giants of volleyball and ignite their VNL campaign with an upset?