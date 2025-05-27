Roberto Piazza names Iran squad for 2025 VNL

TEHRAN - Roberto Piazza has named his 16-man team for the 2025 FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League.

Team Melli will start the prestigious campaign with a match against Brazil on June 11 in Rio de Janeiro.

Iran will also meet the U.S., Slovenia, and Ukraine, respectively in the following days in Week 1.

Iran men’s national team roster

setters: Javad Karimi, Arshia Behnezhad

Opposites: Amin Esmaeilnezhad, Bardia Saadat, Pouya Ariakhah

Outside hitters: Morteza Sharifi, Amirhossein Esfandiar, Ehsan Daneshdoust, Poriya Hossein Khanzadeh, Ali Haghparast

Middle blockers: Mohammad Valizadeh, Yousef Kazemi, Eisa Naseri, Matin Ahmadi

Liberos: Mohammadreza Hazratpour, Arman Salehi