Tehran demands IAEA board emergency meeting on Israeli strike on Iran’s nuclear sites

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has written a letter to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director general Rafael Grossi demanding an immediate emergency meeting of the agency’s Board of Governors to investigate Israel’s Friday morning attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, including Natanz and Fordo.

In his letter to Grossi, Foreign Minister Araghchi demanded a “strong” and “unequivocal” condemnation of the Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear installations.

Insisting on Iran’s decision to iron out special plans to fully protect its nuclear equipment and material, Araghchi said, “The Islamic Republic will give a crushing response to this aggression.”

It is noticeable that some hours before Israel’s attacks on the Iranian nuclear facilities, the IAEA board adopted a resolution against Iran based on Grossi’s unfounded claims about Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

According to the IAEA statute, military attacks on nuclear facilities is a “war crime”.