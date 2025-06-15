Aref lauds Iranians' bravery despite all dangers

TEHRAN - First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said late on Saturday that the massive participation of people in rallies marking the Eid al-Ghadir shows their bravery despite Israel's air attacks on Iran, which started unexpectedly on Friday morning.

"The fervent and meaningful participation of the brave and foresighted people of our country in rallies marking Eid al-Ghadi shows their bravery and power," Aref said.

He said their massive rallies in such days in which Israel has started a war on Iran sends a clear message to the world.

Israel's aerial attacks on Iran have so far led to the martyrdom of scores of civilians.