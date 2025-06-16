Madani-Zadeh confirmed as Iran’s new economy minister

TEHRAN – Iranian lawmakers on Monday approved Seyed Ali Madani-Zadeh as the country’s new Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, making him the second person to hold the post in President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration.

During the open session of parliament on June 16, 2025, Madani-Zadeh received 171 votes in favor, 67 against, and eight abstentions out of 246 lawmakers present.

He succeeds Abdolnasser Hemmati, who was dismissed by parliament through an impeachment vote on March 2.

President Pezeshkian formally nominated Madani-Zadeh for the role on June 1.

Born in 1982, Madani-Zadeh is an economist and associate professor at Sharif University of Technology, where he currently heads the School of Management and Economics. He earned a bronze medal at the International Mathematics Olympiad 25 years ago.

His previous roles include Head of the Modeling Department at the Central Bank’s Monetary and Banking Research Institute, Economic Advisor to the Planning and Budget Organization, and Director of national projects on Central Bank law reform and structural budget overhaul.

