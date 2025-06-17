Air ​raid​ sirens ​sound ​across ​​occupied territories as Iranian ​missiles reach Tel Aviv

​TEHRAN - Hebrew media sources reported that air raid sirens were activated across central and northern parts of the occupied Palestinian territories on ​early hours of ​W​ednesday ​a​s Iranian missiles were fired toward Israel in the latest phase of Operation True Promise III.

Initial reports indicate that Iranian missiles have reached Tel Aviv, with Zionist media outlets confirming that more than 20 missiles were launched toward Israeli territory.

Further updates suggest that ​two Iranian missiles struck central Tel Aviv, ​causing massive explosions on the ground.