45-year-old mother martyred in one step hugging her daughter

TEHRAN—Tabassom Pak, 45, was returning from work to her home near Sabounchi Street in Tehran on Sunday, June 15, to hug her 17-year-old daughter and tell her not to be afraid of the sound of war when she was martyred in her car.

According to Rokna, before heading home, she had told her cousin not to worry, that she was on her way home, but she did not answer the calls.

Sara, Tabassom's cousin, said that after Tabassom's messages went unanswered, her brother checked her location and found that she had stopped in the alley next to her house. After that, the family went to that alley and found that she had been martyred there due to the blast wave and debris falling on her car.

Tabassom was among the first people found and transported by rescuers that day. She was walking through the alley next to her house to go to their alley, park, and visit her daughter.

According to Sara, Tabessom’s family searched for her body from Sunday to Tuesday in hospitals and the forensic building in Kahrizak, and were able to find her in Kahrizak on Tuesday.

Tabassom Pak’s body is scheduled to be buried in Plot 42 of Behesht Zahra cemetery.

Tabassom Pak is one of at least 30 women and children who were martyred in the Israeli attacks, according to Government Spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani.

Health Ministry has announced that 224 people have died and 1,277 have been injured in the attacks in Iran so far, 120 of whom are women and children.