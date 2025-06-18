Manchester City announce new club captain for 2025/26 season

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have decided upon their new club captain ahead of the 2025/26 season, following the departure of Kevin De Bruyne to Napoli.

The Belgium international saw his career at the Etihad Stadium come to an end following the conclusion of the last campaign after club officials opted not to offer renewed terms to the 33-year-old.

As such, De Bruyne’s contractual agreement was left to expire and the midfield great was free to negotiate with a variety of teams throughout the game to decide on his next steps, ultimately believing that his future was to remain at the summit of European football.

Linking-up with Romelu Lukaku, Scott McTominay, and manager Antonio Conte in Italy, Kevin De Bruyne penned an initial two-year deal with Napoli, leaving a vacancy in Manchester City’s attacking midfield ranks and a free captain’s armband.