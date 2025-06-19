General Majid Khademi appointed as new chief of IRGC intelligence organization

TEHRAN- Brigadier General Majid Khademi has been appointed as the new head of the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), ISNA reported.

Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, has officially appointed Brigadier General Majid Khademi to lead the IRGC Intelligence Organization.

Khademi previously served as the head of the IRGC’s Protection and Intelligence Organization.