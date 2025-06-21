Vice-President: Frequent attacks to civilian centers clear example of war crimes

TEHRAN—Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs Zahra Behrouz-Azar in a letter to international communities condemned the Zionist regime’s frequent attacks to civilian centers particularly hospitals such as Hakim and Farabi hospitals, medical centers and houses and called it as a violation of human rights.

Zahra Behrouz-Azar said that pregnant women, mothers, and children have been harmed following Israeli attacks and many of them have suffered from physical and mental disorders, IRNA reported.

It is obvious that the aggression of the Zionist regime to Islamic Republic of Iran and its attacks without observing the fundamental rules of human rights is clear violation of international rights such as Principles of the United Nations Charter and international humanitarian rights, and clear example of violation of the rule of prohibiting transgression, she added. It shows the hostility of Israeli regime with humanitarian values and is a serious threat for the living right, peace, calmness, human and family, she pointed out.

She emphasized: The United Nations as a body responsible for supporting human rights faces a historical experiment in a time that the aggressor Zionism regime refuses to perform its preliminary obligations in observing the fundamental rights of women.

Undoubtedly, negligence and silence of the United Nations regarding atrocities of the Zionist regime legitimizes them, but also increases the insolence of this evil regime to continue its crimes against civilian population particularly women and children.

She asked the United Nations to condemn the aggressive attacks of the Zionist regime to civilian population and targets and use all its diplomatic tools to stop atrocities of this evil regime and prevent rise of human and medical crises in Iran.

Behrouz-Azar also said the United Nations should prepare an independent and precise report on violations of international rights by Israeli regime and huge influence of these violations on situation of women and children in war-affected regions. It should also urge its member countries to immediate implementation of its legal duties for stopping the aggression of the Zionist regime and guarantee the observation of humanitarian rights by this regime.

She continued that the United Nations should accelerate cooperation with other international organizations for rendering medical, psychological and legal supports to the damaged women and children.

Behrouz-Azar emphasized that the UN should do all its best to legally pursue the Zionist officials regarding their crimes particularly those related to women and children.

She said any silence and inaction means approving continuation of war crimes and violation of human rights. Currently, it is time to stand alongside innocent people and defend the humanitarian rights of women and children, she concluded.