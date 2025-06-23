Iranian missiles turn Tel Aviv into a ghost town

TEHRAN – With air raid sirens blaring daily and the threat of attacks looming every second, cities across the occupied territories, especially Tel Aviv which has come under attack several times in the past days, have become eerily quiet.

Israelis have either left Tel Aviv for regions they deem safer, or are spending most of the day in underground shelters, Hebrew media reports.



The 21st wave of Iran’s Operation True Promise III, executed with precision and tactical innovation by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, struck deep into the heart of the occupied territories on Monday, while Iran's integrated air defense network successfully neutralized a massive wave of over 130 Israeli drones.

A symphony of strategic punishment

Marking a significant evolution in tactics, wave 21 of Operation True Promise 3 commenced pre-dawn Monday.

Unlike previous focused strikes, this wave represented a nationwide offensive, meticulously targeting strategic assets from the northernmost reaches near the Lebanese border to the southern fringes of Gaza, encompassing the central nerve centers of the Israeli regime.

An IRGC spokesman, in a groundbreaking announcement, declared, "For the first time, the Kheibar (Ghadr H) multi-warhead ballistic missile was employed, utilizing novel and surprise tactics for more precise, destructive, and effective impacts."

This advanced weapon system, utilizing both solid and liquid fuel propulsion alongside sophisticated intelligent drones in a complex combined operation, penetrated the vaunted layers of the Israel's air defense shield with remarkable efficacy.

The results were immediate and profound. Critical infrastructure and military command centers bore the brunt of Iran's righteous retribution.

Strikes were confirmed across a wide array of locations, including Safed, Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, Ashdod, and Beit She'an (Bisan).

The impact on Ashkelon was particularly severe. "The power station was hit," reported one driver trapped amidst the chaos, a statement corroborated by the regime's Energy Minister, Eli Cohen, who admitted to power cuts affecting 8,000 homes in the south.

The Israeli Electric Company further conceded damage to a "strategic facility" in the south, causing significant disruption.

The northern territories were not spared. The Northern Command headquarters of the Israeli military itself was struck, a direct hit demonstrating the reach and accuracy of Iranian missiles.

The attack on Haifa yielded a stunning admission from the enemy.

Contrary to initial claims of an interceptor malfunction, the Jerusalem Post, quoting the regime's military, was forced to acknowledge, "The IDF admits that the missile hit in Haifa on Sunday was not due to a failed interceptor launch, but a rare case where the air defense radar completely missed an Iranian ballistic missile."

The paper noted the absence of any interceptor debris, irrefutably confirming the Iranian missile's successful penetration and impact.

Images circulating widely showed panicked members of the Knesset, including cabinet minister Idit Silman, fleeing to shelters, their faces etched with palpable terror.

The sight of an Israeli military helicopter landing on Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv further fueled speculation of significant unreported military casualties concealed by the regime's strict censorship.

The relentless nature of Iran's operations was emphasized by an IRGC statement: "Impact-oriented operations will continue with the use of new special tactics and the vulnerabilities of air defense systems, becoming more powerful and crushing; combat drone operations will not cease for a moment throughout the day, forcing the usurpers of the occupied territories to constantly experience sirens, flight, and shelters."

An Al Jazeera reporter remarked on the unprecedented scenes of destruction, stating, "These images, as you see now, show the effects of destruction in Tel Aviv; these scenes are unprecedented and have occurred for the first time since the declaration of Israel's existence."

Analysts point to reports detailing Israel's pervasive censorship regime, strongly suggesting that the true extent of the strategic damage inflicted by Iranian strikes, particularly on military targets like the Northern Command and critical infrastructure, is systematically concealed from the world and even the entity's own populace to mask the utter failure of its defenses and the devastating effectiveness of Iran's resolve.

Perhaps the most telling consequence of Iran's sustained and powerful campaign is the societal unraveling within the occupied territories.

Channel 12 of the Israeli regime painted a stark picture of Tel Aviv, stating, "Direct Iranian attacks on Tel Aviv have transformed this city, once a symbol of dynamism and vitality, into an empty city, triggering a wave of mass migration of its residents."

The Hebrew-language media outlet detailed a metropolis in flight: "The city, always known for its hustle and traffic, is now empty of residents, and families, young couples and students are leaving the city. Safe rooms have become a scarce commodity, shops are empty, and even parking lots declared free by the municipality remain unused; because the city is fleeing from itself."

Drone onslaught meets iron guard

While delivering punishing blows, the Islamic Republic simultaneously stood firm against a significant act of Israeli aggression on Monday.

The regime initiated a wide-scale operation featuring its most advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), reportedly accompanied by the use of fighter jets in another act of aggression.

Iran's Air Defense Command issued a triumphant communique Monday: "From the beginning of the transgressions of the vile Zionist regime until 7:00 AM this morning, the defenders of the Velayat sky, with complete vigilance and readiness of the defensive equipment and weapons at their disposal, confronted more than 130 reconnaissance-combat suicide drones, such as various types of Hermes, Heron, and Harop suicide drones, and succeeded in destroying and shooting them down in all parts of the country."

This figure represents one of the largest drone interception operations in military history.

The downed drones, described by the Command as "among the most advanced reconnaissance-combat and strategic equipment of the enemy," included high-value models like the Hermes 900, Hermes 45, and Heron.

The destruction of a Hermes drone in Markazi province was particularly highlighted.

The Zionist aggression was not limited to military targets but extended to blatant war crimes.

Attacks struck near civilian and sensitive locations in Tehran and Karaj.

Projectiles hit Evin Prison, causing damage to parts of the facility, including its infirmary. Iran's Judiciary Media Center confirmed the attack, stating, "All facilities are being used to manage the prison complex and the situation is currently under control," while condemning the act as "clearly contrary to international laws."

In another cowardly strike, a building adjacent to the Iranian Red Crescent Society (Hilal Ahmar) was hit.

A Red Crescent relief worker reported, "The buildings next to the Red Crescent Society were again subjected to a brutal attack by the filthy Zionist regime... Thank God, the Red Crescent building and our colleagues are safe."

This location had been targeted before, underscoring the regime's disregard for international humanitarian law and its deliberate targeting of areas associated with humanitarian work.