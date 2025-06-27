Iran launches 4th gas sweetening train at South Pars phase 14 amid regional tensions

TEHRAN — Iran has successfully launched the fourth gas sweetening train at Phase 14 of the South Pars Gas Field, completing the reception of sour gas from offshore platforms despite heightened regional tensions, the managing director of Petropars said.

Hamidreza Saghafi praised the uninterrupted flow of sour gas and the start of sweetening operations as a significant technical milestone, achieved under challenging conditions.

He called it a testament to the capabilities of Iranian oil industry specialists operating amid ongoing geopolitical threats.

“This success is a clear symbol of the resilience and expertise of our colleagues in the oil sector,” Saghafi said, expressing gratitude for the continuous support of the Oil Ministry, which he said played a crucial role in overcoming obstacles during the commissioning process.

He also acknowledged the efforts of Petropars personnel and particularly the POMC team, who led the commissioning with what he described as exceptional dedication and responsibility.

Saghafi concluded by emphasizing the broader message of the achievement: “The oil industry, powered by committed human capital and a spirit of national determination, remains unstoppable on the path to development.”

