Iran not to compete at 2025 Sitting Dutch Tournament

EHRAN – The head of Iran’s sitting volleyball team announced that the team will not participate in the 2025 Men's Sitting Dutch Tournament.

Rezaei addressed the situation regarding the National Team's intended participation in the event in the Netherlands.

He explained that the Dutch embassy is currently closed, and as a result, no passports have been issued.

Additionally, there are no available flights. More critically, the absence of training camps and practice sessions has effectively ruled out the team's participation in this competition.

Rezaei also noted that last year, the team were unable to compete due to visa issues stemming from the Dutch embassy's inability to issue visas. However, he remarked that this year's circumstances have changed.