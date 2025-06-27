"Tent of Art” celebrates Muharram with cultural, artistic events

TEHRAN – The Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance’s Artistic Affairs Department has inaugurated a special cultural program titled "Kheimeh Honar" ("Tent of Art") at the Rudaki Open-Air Theater in Tehran.

The event, which commenced on Friday, seeks to honor the sacred month of Muharram and the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), ISNA reported.

This comprehensive gathering aims to unite artists and enthusiasts from diverse disciplines—including music, performing arts, and visual arts—to pay tribute to the Ashura and celebrate Islamic heritage through creative expression, the report added.

The Ashura event is one of the most dramatic historical occurrences. It marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), along with his 72 loyal companions.

The program, set to run until July 6 (corresponding to the Day of Ashura,10th day of Muharram), will be held daily from 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM, coinciding with the first ten nights of Muharram, a period deeply rooted in mourning and reflection for Muslims worldwide.

"Tent of Art” is designed to serve as a vibrant platform for cultural expression, spiritual reflection, and community engagement.

The event features a diverse lineup of performances and exhibitions that highlight the themes of sacrifice, faith, and resistance associated with Imam Hussein’s (AS) martyrdom. The program includes traditional and contemporary musical performances, performances of tazieh, a traditional Iranian passion play, visual art exhibitions, poetry recitals, and storytelling sessions—all curated to evoke the profound spiritual atmosphere of Muharram.

The opening day featured a special performance by renowned pop singer Mostafa Ragheb, who is known for his soulful renditions and patriotic songs. His participation underscores the program's inclusive approach, bridging popular music with religious themes to reach a wider audience.

Following this, the event hosted a tazieh performance dedicated to Prophet Mohammad’s grandson, Imam Hussein (AS), with prominent artists and scholars participating in the recitation and narration of the tragic events of Karbala. Poet and researcher Amir Marzban also delivered a poetic recitation, adding a literary dimension to the evening. Later, Ragheb performed a selection of his heartfelt songs, accompanied by an ensemble of wind instruments that evoke the spiritual and emotional depths of the mourning ceremonies.

Throughout the ten days, "Tent of Art” will showcase an array of performances and exhibitions, including ten tazieh performances with notable performers. These performances aim to vividly depict the sacrifices of the martyrs and deepen the audience’s understanding of the historical and spiritual significance of Karbala. Additionally, the program features both traditional and modern eulogies delivered by experienced reciters and renowned singers, ensuring that the message of mourning and remembrance resonates across generations.

A puppet opera titled “Ashura,” directed by acclaimed artist Behrouz Gharibpour, will be staged at Hafez Hall. This innovative theatrical production uses puppetry and artistry to depict the epic of Karbala, offering a unique and engaging perspective on this pivotal event. Complementing these performances, visual art exhibitions curated by leading artists and scholars will explore themes of sacrifice, martyrdom, and spiritual resilience, enriching the cultural experience for visitors.

Poetry sessions featuring prominent Iranian poets will also be held, with recitations inspired by the tragedy of Karbala, fostering a reflective and poetic atmosphere. Musical performances emphasizing traditional instruments such as the tar, tombak, and ney will highlight the rich musical heritage associated with Muharram rituals.

SAB/