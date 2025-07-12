National social security week being marked

TEHRAN – Iran is observing the national social security week, registered on the national calendar month, from July 10 to 16 across the country with the theme ‘transformation and development along with social partners’.

The event is being held concurrently with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Social Security Organization.

The days of the week are named as follows:

Thursday, July 10, ‘social security; supporting employment, production and investment’

Friday, July 11, ‘social security: boosting social asset by developing insurance and medical services’

Saturday, July 12, ‘social security: law and general policies, supporting the realization of justice and social welfare’

Sunday, July 13, ‘social security: a pioneer in digital transformation and smart service development’

Monday, July 14, ‘social security: reform with the active participation of the insured, employers, and retirees’

Tuesday, July 15, ‘social security: depository of intergenerational reserves by managing resources and expenses’

Wednesday, July 16, ‘social security: implementation of twenty plans for development and transformation’

Implementing referral system and family physician program, electronic processing of medical documents, reforming the structure of the treatment management, centralized insurance and the integration of insurance branches, organizing insurance for new businesses, fostering digital transformation and smart insurance services, managing insurance commitments, and improving resource collection management developing a new social security perspective, organizing harmful jobs and reforming job titles are among these plans.

Leader outlines social security policies

In April 2022, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei outlined policies for materializing the goals of social security in line with the objectives of the Constitution.

The policies aim to improve social welfare, remove poverty, and support vulnerable strata of society, mainly the elderly, the disabled, and people without caretakers.

Reaching the goals entails an efficient, justice-based, and comprehensive administrative system consistent with Islamic-Iranian patterns and powered by public participation that will expand services to underprivileged people living in urban and rural areas.

Filling social gaps through reforming subsidy schemes, promoting job creation culture, removing barriers to public resource access for all, and providing fertility services to families aims to increase the population growth rate.

In his New Year message, Ayatollah Khamenei called on the government and the nation to work hard to boost knowledge-based production and create new jobs.

The Leader reemphasized the importance of boosting domestic production, as he had done in past years, saying the reason he placed so much emphasis on production was “because it boosts economic growth, it creates employment, it reduces inflation, it increases per capita income, and it improves public welfare.”

“Furthermore, it also brings about psychological effects since it boosts national self-confidence and creates a sense of dignity in the nation.

MT/MG