Atlas of West Azarbaijan handwoven carpets is to be prepared

TEHRAN—Javad Vaqari, a senior official of West Azarbaijan province, said currently the required data for preparing the cluster and atlas of West Azerbaijan carpets is being collected, adding that it will be prepared in visual form and in two languages, which will have a great role in introducing West Azerbaijan carpets.

He told Miras Arya (CHTN) that a valuable initiative will also be carried out in the form of this cluster, where, with the support of West Azarbaijan Industrial Townships Company, five or six famous and successful businessmen will participate in one of the exhibitions in Tehran as a pavilion and will introduce and present authentic West Azerbaijan carpets.

Given the carpet statue among the province’s handicrafts, he said that many artisans are involved in carpet weaving.

Based on the latest data, over 72,000 artisans, who work from home or in workshops, weave handwoven carpets.

Pointing to the diversity of handwoven carpet designs in West Azarbaijan province, he said that the carpet designs of tiny fish in Khoy and Afshar in Takab are two traditional designs pertaining to West Azarbaijan province. They have preserved their authenticity and beauty throughout history, he added.

In addition to Iran, they are famous worldwide, he said. Afshar carpet, known as the iron carpet, has been registered on the National Heritage List, he mentioned. Khoy is known as the National City of Tiny Fish Carpet, he pointed out.

He continued that national registration is an important step toward preserving and reviving this authentic art and introducing it as a reliable brand at the national and international levels.

It will have a great influence on the carpet’s sales rate, drawing investors and penetrating national and global markets, he added.

West Azarbaijan province, located in the northwest of Iran, boasts a rich and diverse heritage in handicrafts that reflects its cultural and historical significance.

One of the most prominent handicrafts in West Azarbaijan is carpet weaving. The province is renowned for its finely woven rugs and carpets, distinguished by intricate designs and high-quality materials.

In addition to carpet weaving, the province is known for its textile production, including kilims (flat-woven rugs) and jajims (hand-woven woolen cloths). The patterns often carry symbolic meanings and are passed down through generations, preserving the cultural heritage of the region.

Overall, the handicrafts of West Azarbaijan province are a testament to the region’s rich cultural tapestry and the enduring skills of its artisans, which could also lead to the economic growth of the region.

KD

