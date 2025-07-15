Iran basketball team to hold camp in Beirut

TEHRAN – Iran’s men's basketball team departed from Tehran on Tuesday to hold a training camp in Beirut, Lebanon.

Team Melli will take part in a four-team tournament in Beirut as part of their preparation for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup.

Iran have been drawn into Group B, alongside Japan, Syria, and Guam.

Led by Greek coach Sotiris Manolopoulos, the team will face Lebanon on July 19 in the tournament and will also compete against Egypt and Jordan.

Additionally, Iran will travel to Russia for several warm-up matches before heading to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Iran Squad:

Arsalan Kazemi, Mobin Sheikhi, Mehdi Jafari, Mohammadmehdi Heydari, Behnam Yakhchali, Sina Vahedi, Navid Rezaeifar, Amirhossein Azari, Matin Aghajanpour, Mohammad Amini, Mohammadmehdi Rahimi, Arman Zangeneh, Salar Monji, Salar Taheri, Hassan Aliakabri, and Meysam Mirzaei.