Iran’s fixtures in Lebanon basketball tournament revealed

TEHRAN – Iran basketball team will face Egypt in the opening match of the four-team tournament in Beirut.

Team Melli will face Egypt on July 21 and play Lebanon and Jordan on July 24 and July 25, respectively.

The Persians take part in the event as part of their preparation for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup.

Led by Greek coach Sotiris Manolopoulos, Iran have been drawn into Group B, alongside Japan, Syria, and Guam.

Additionally, Iran will travel to Russia for several warm-up matches before heading to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Iran Squad:

Arsalan Kazemi, Mobin Sheikhi, Mehdi Jafari, Mohammadmehdi Heydari, Behnam Yakhchali, Sina Vahedi, Navid Rezaeifar, Amirhossein Azari, Matin Aghajanpour, Mohammad Amini, Mohammadmehdi Rahimi, Arman Zangeneh, Salar Monji, Salar Taheri, Hassan Aliakabri, and Meysam Mirzaei