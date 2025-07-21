Restoration operations of Taj-ul-Molk dome of Isfahan Jame’ Mosque start

TEHRAN—Director General of Isfahan Cultural Heritage Department Amir Karamzadeh gave news of start of restoration operations of Taj-ul-Molk dome of Isfahan Jame’ Mosque.

According to Miras Arya (CHTN), he said that following restoration operations of Isfahan Jame’ Mosque, the restoration of Taj-ul-Molk dome began.

He explained that the restoration operations include strengthening and restoring the outer shell of the dome with a credit worth 10 billion rials ($11,111), adding that given the anticipations, it is expected that the operations will be completed within two months.

Taj-ul-Molk Dome has a special position in the field of culture and art of Islamic Iran. The bricks and geometric decorations and motifs that have been worked on this dome are very artistic and beautiful and have a lot of value. This dome changes from a square shape to an octagon and then to a hexagon and is built on a cylinder. Its dimensions are 10.5 meters in diameter and 19.5 meters in height, respectively.

The dome of Taj-ul-Molk has two shells, and its outer shell is covered with beautiful bricks, which adds to the beauty and glory of the building. Inside the dome, there is a historical inscription, the date of its construction goes back to 481 AH/1101 AD, and its founder is introduced as Tajul-Molk. Some archaeologists also believe that this building may have been built as a tomb, canopy, fountain or library. But none of these theories have been definitively confirmed.

The inscription on the dome of Taj-ul-Molk is written in a simple Kufic script and is written with bricks. The name of the founder of this dome, Abu al-Ghanaim, Marzban bin Khosrow, Firoz Shirazi (nicknamed Tajul-Molk) and the date of its construction in 481 A.H. are highlighted. Also, inside the Taj-ul-Molk dome, there are other inscriptions in simple Kufic script on raised bricks, which have verses from Surah Isra and Al-Imran.

In general, the Taj-ul-Molk dome is considered a unique work of art and cultural value in Islamic Iran, which is very attractive to visitors, with the use of artistic architecture and beautiful decorations.

KD

