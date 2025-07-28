Persepolis have a place in my heart forever: Alexis Guendouz

TEHRAN – Persepolis Algerian goalkeeper Alexis Guendouz bade farewell to the fans of the team with an emotional message.

He joined Persepolis last season and stole the show in Persepolis but was forced to leave the team after they completed the signing of Sepahan goalkeeper Payam Niazmand.

Guendouz is aware of the importance of his playing time and exposure in order to maintain his spot in Vladimir Petkovic’s squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

“I’m writing this message to say goodbye and thank you truly for all the love and support you have shown me since the very first day.

Wearing your colors was an honor, and every time I stepped on the pitch, I gave everything I had for the badge and for you.

Your passion was always a source of strength for me. I carry with me unforgettable memories, and I leave with nothing but respect and gratitude in my heart.

I hope Persepolis continues to shine and bring you the joy you deserve. And if one day our paths cross again, I hope you’ll welcome me as one of your own.

Thank you, Red Army. You will always have a place in my heart,” Guendouz posted on his Instagram account.