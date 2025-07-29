Iran discover fate in AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026

TEHRAN – Iran learned their rivals at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 following the Official Draw on Tuesday.

The 12 teams were drawn into three groups during a glittering ceremony at the Sydney Town Hall with the continental showpiece to run from March 1 to 21, 2026.

Hosts Australia, seeking to lift the coveted trophy for a second time, were drawn in Group A alongside Korea Republic, Iran and the Philippines.

Three-time winners DPR Korea will face defending champions China, debutants Bangladesh and Uzbekistan in Group B.

Japan, aiming for a third title, are the top seeded team in Group C with Vietnam, India and Chinese Taipei their challengers.

The top two teams from each group and the two best third-placed sides will advance to the quarter-finals. The four semi-finalists will book their tickets to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027, while the losing sides from the quarter-finals will advance to the playoffs, where two more spots at the global showpiece will be at stake.