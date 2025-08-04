NIDC drills 48 oil, gas wells in 4 months amid rising output plans

TEHRAN - The National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) has drilled and completed 48 oil and gas wells across onshore and offshore regions during the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 20–July 21), marking a year-on-year increase of 17 wells.

Hamidreza Shafiei Makvandi, deputy head of operations at NIDC, said the wells included 11 development and appraisal wells and 37 workover and completion wells, Shana reported.

Of the total, 40 wells were drilled in the operational zone of the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), two in the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC), two by the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company (PEDEC), one by the Central Iranian Oil Fields Company (CIOFC), and three as part of drilling projects.

Makvandi expressed appreciation for operational crews working under extreme heat and said total drilling depth during the period reached 41,573 meters. He added that 18 of the company's 64 active drilling rigs are currently being relocated to new operational sites.

Iran, which holds some of the world’s largest proven oil and gas reserves, has been ramping up drilling activities to boost production capacity despite ongoing international sanctions. The increase in the number of drilled wells reflects the country's strategy to maintain energy output and offset natural declines in aging oil fields.

National Iranian Drilling Company, a subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), is a key player in Iran's oil and gas industry, responsible for drilling operations.

The company that conducts exploration, development, and drilling of oil and gas wells, as well as repair and maintenance services, and has been actively involved in both onshore and offshore drilling projects, is now ready to play a more prominent role in the region.

The deputy managing director of the company has announced the implementation of a comprehensive program to modernize the drilling fleet, widely localize equipment, manufacture a national drilling engine, and set a goal of repairing and completing 150 wells by the end of this year, emphasizing: "Based on decades of experience, this company is ready to play a more prominent role at the regional level."

Regarding the most important challenges of the NIDC due to sanctions, Masoud Afshar has stated: "Domestic production of many equipment has reduced dependence on foreign countries, but in the engine sector, we had challenges that are being resolved with the new contract. The production of SCR, cables, and tanks are other successful examples of self-sufficiency."

“Our experts are currently involved in international projects, and the successful drilling experience in Turkmenistan will be a basis for expanding activities in other neighboring countries”, the official has underlined.

Afshar has emphasized that with the development of technology, self-sufficiency in equipment, and the benefit of efficient human resources, the National Drilling Company is firmly on the path of sustainable development and is ready to play a more effective role in the regional arena.

Meanwhile, the managing director of the company has explained the outlook for the development of the drilling industry in the country, and said: "The most important global indicator in the field of drilling is the reduction of unproductive times; so, we have reduced this indicator from 21 percent to about 9.6 percent and set a goal to reach below three percent."

Mehran Makvandi said that in the five-year outlook, the modernization of the onshore and offshore drilling fleet, the development of offshore drilling in the Persian Gulf oil fields, and the upgrading of technical service equipment and their integration are priorities.

Regarding digital developments in the company, he stated: "Digitalization of drilling processes, from design and monitoring to operation analysis and well data management, is one of the main axes of the company's future vision; this approach will lead to reduced errors, faster decision-making, economic savings, and greater safety."

In addition to upgrading equipment, strengthening cooperation with scientific centers and knowledge-based companies, developing human resources, and increasing competitiveness in the international market are also among the company's strategic priorities in the 5-year outlook, the official added.

The NIDC managing director has also referred to the company's move towards domestic production of the equipment, and said: "One of the strategic priorities of the National Iranian Drilling Company is to increase the share of domestic manufacturing.”

“In this regard, cooperation has been developed with companies such as Fajr Shiraz Complex, which has experience in manufacturing key components of drilling rigs. The project to build the third drilling rig in the country with a savings of seven million dollars is an example of these measures", Makvandi added.

According to him, prioritization is based on the operational needs of the fields, the type of projects, and domestic capacity, although the lack of some technical infrastructure, the need for technology transfer, and the timely supply of quality parts are some of the challenges on the localization path. However, the company is determined to strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence.

Makvandi further referred to the NIDC’s contracts with knowledge-based companies and added: "Nine one-megawatt generator motors and four drilling fluid purification centrifuges, which were previously imported, will be manufactured inside the country, and the first samples will be delivered by the end of the [current Iranian] year (March 20, 2026)."

He also noted: “A specific roadmap has been developed for utilizing these technologies, which includes continuous cooperation with science and technology parks, universities, knowledge-based companies, and the formation of specialized working groups to evaluate and implement technologies in field operations.”

The NIDC managing director has also stated that purchasing 15 new drilling rigs for the oil and gas industry is on the agenda.

Makvandi said that a plan to purchase 15 onshore drilling rigs with different capacities and a value of over $800 million has been prepared, which is being implemented with the support of the Ministry of Oil and the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

Pointing out that last year, the company was able to drill, repair, and complete 100 oil and gas wells using 62 active drilling rigs and the return of two more rigs to operational lines, he added: "Of this number, 24 were development and explanatory wells and 76 were dedicated to repair and completion operations."

He attributed this success to careful planning, interdepartmental coordination, increased operational efficiency, and strengthened integrated technical services, and noted: “This performance is a significant leap compared to previous years, given the economic and sanctions conditions.”

Makvandi stated that the reactivation of idle rigs played an effective role in this success, adding: "Increasing productivity, reducing unproductive times, and relying on domestic capacity are the main pillars of this achievement."

The managing director of the NIDC further emphasized: "These rigs are designed for descriptive and exploratory purposes and will be equipped with the latest technologies. Specialized technical service equipment including high-pressure pumps, and well testing are also on the purchase list."

He continued: "The convergence of this equipment with the current fleet and the integrated planning management of the National Iranian Oil Company is underway in the form of a joint supervisory working group and in coordination with the Ministry of Oil."

Makvandi has said the company’s primary mission is to provide drilling services and specialized operations for oil and gas producers, describing drilling as “the front line of production” and a vital step in preserving and boosting output.

Of the 100 wells completed in the past year, 24 were development wells and 76 were workovers. A total of 74 wells—14 development and 60 workover wells—were handed over to the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC), he said.

The official added that 11 wells were drilled in fields managed by the Central Oil Fields Company, three by the Iranian Offshore Oil Company, seven under development projects run by the Petroleum Engineering and Development Company, and five were completed on a project basis.

He emphasized the strategic role of the National Drilling Company as one of the upstream arms of the National Iranian Oil Company, contributing to hydrocarbon supply and helping reduce Iran’s energy imbalance. A portion of the company's resources is currently allocated to drilling gas wells, he said.

The total drilling footage reached 113,520 meters in 1403, up by 28,863 meters from the previous year, which Makvandi attributed to a more than fivefold increase in development well drilling. During the same period, the company carried out 4,538 technical service operations and 1,473 special service operations across more than 20 specialized service categories—marking a significant rise compared to the previous year.

Makvandi also noted that 17 drilling rigs were relocated across operational zones. Of the company’s 74 land and offshore rigs, 64 are currently active in 10 provinces, engaged in development, appraisal, exploration, and repair-completion projects.

Looking ahead, Makvandi said the company aims to accelerate drilling operations and fulfill the strategic plans issued by NIOC in the Iranian year 1404 (starting March 21, 2025). This includes the continuation of equipment modernization efforts that began in 1403.

“With the strengthening of our fleet, rig upgrades, and the adoption of new technologies, we expect to see a major leap in productivity, reduced drilling downtime, improved efficiency, and increased revenue,” he said.

