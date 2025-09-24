Iranian shorts competing in Encounters Film Festival 

TEHRAN- Four Iranian short films are competing in the 30th edition of the Encounters Film Festival, currently underway in Bristol, England.

“Black Scarf” by Alireza Shah-Hosseini, “Razeh Del” by Maryam Tafakory, “Pear Garden” by Shadab Shayegan and “Night of Passage” by Reza Rasouli are on screen at the different sections of the festival, which will run until September 28.

In "Black Scarf," a dedicated teacher spends his final day in a remote, abandoned village. As his students, gather around him, they request a special favor that unexpectedly alters their lives.

“Razeh Del” is a joint production of Iran, Italy, and the UK. The 2024 film, 27 minutes, is about two girls who sent a letter to the first-ever women's newspaper in Iran, titled “Zan,” in 1998. While they waited to get published, they considered making an impossible film. Using citations and image intervention, “Razeh Del” journeys through parallel histories of war on images of women.

A joint production of Iran and Germany, “Pear Garden” is about six-year-old Lily, who visits her grandma after her surgery. At night, she notices her grandma’s shadow near a tree with unusual, fruit-like pods. Curious, she takes some seeds from the tree and gently places them on her grandma’s scars, hoping that they will help her heal and feel better.

In "Night of Passage," three friends from Tehran are left near the Austrian border by their smuggler and must spend the night in the Slovakian woods until the next vehicle arrives. Despite the dangers and hardships of their journey, their hope for a better future keeps them moving forward. As the night unfolds, they face unexpected and life-altering events that test their resilience and unity. The story captures their struggle and determination as they navigate the uncertainties of their dangerous passage, highlighting themes of hope, survival, and the unpredictability of fate.

Encounters is a globally celebrated short film festival held each September along the picturesque harborside in Bristol, a designated UNESCO City of Film. Recognized as a qualifying event for BAFTA, BIFA, and the European Film Awards, Encounters brings together filmmakers and enthusiasts from around the world.

Rooted in Bristol’s tradition of radical independence, the festival prides itself on being inclusive and welcoming. Encounters fosters a community united by a shared love of film and creativity.

Founded in 1995 to commemorate the centenary of cinema, the festival has grown to showcase thousands of innovative and boundary-pushing works, supporting emerging talents along the way. Its alumni include visionary filmmakers such as Denis Villeneuve, Lynne Ramsay, Rungano Nyoni, Julia Ducournau, Charlotte Wells, Ruben Ostlund, Joachim Trier, Molly Manning-Walker, Radu Jude, and many others.

The festival’s program features inspiring talks from industry leaders, with past keynote speakers including Hayao Miyazaki, Ray Harryhausen, Andrea Arnold, and Matt Groening.

More than just a celebration of film, Encounters is a vibrant space where chance encounters and spontaneous conversations have sparked countless creative collaborations.

Photo: A scene from “Black Scarf” by Alireza Shah-Hosseini

SAB/



