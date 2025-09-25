Five Iranians nominated for AFC Awards 2025

TEHRAN - The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced the highly anticipated list of nominees for the AFC Awards Riyadh 2025 presented by NEOM, which will take place on Oct. 16.

Hosted in Saudi Arabia for the first time, the 29th edition of the gala ceremony will be staged at the magnificent King Fahd Cultural Center and recognize the Continent’s finest across a total of 20 award categories.

A glittering cast will contend for the prestigious Player of the Year accolades: Arif Aiman Hanapi, Akram Afif and Salem Al Dawsari are in the running for the AFC Player of the Year, while Holly McNamara, Wang Shuang and Hana Takahashi will vie for the AFC Women’s Player of the Year.

Iran’s Mehdi Taremi (Internazionale/Olympiacos and IRN) is a candidate for the AFC Asian International Player of the Year. Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad and JPN) and Lee Kang-in (Paris Saint-Germain and KOR) are also candidate for the accolade.

Moslem Oladghobad (Gohar Zamin and IRN) and Salar Aghapour (Gohar Zamin and IRN) will vie for the AFC Futsal Player of the Year. Muhammad Osamanmusa (Jimbee Cartagena and THA) has been also shortlisted for the division.

Marziyeh Jafari (Bam Khatoon Women's FC and IRN) is shortlisted for AFC Coach of the Year (Women) as well as Lu Kuei-Hua (Taichung Blue Whale Women's FC and TPE) and Neungrutai Srathongvian (BG Asian Scholars College and THA).

Iran Football Federation, Japan Football Association, and Saudi Arabian Football Federation have been nominated for the AFC Member Association of the Year (Platinum).