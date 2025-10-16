Salar Aghapour named 2025 AFC Futsal Player of the Year

TEHRAN - Iran futsal star Salar Aghapour took home the AFC Futsal Player of the Year trophy at the AFC Awards Riyadh 2025 Thursday night.

Aghapour’s eye-catching displays at the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 saw him get the nod ahead of team-mate Moslem Oladghobad, the 2022 winner, and fellow first-time nominee Muhammad Osamanmusa, as he became the seventh Iran player and the 16th overall to win the prize.

The 25-year-old, renowned for his mercurial skills and spectacular goal catalogue, recorded goal contributions in every match for IR Iran as they reached the Round of 16, by tallying six goals and three assists.

Part of the IR Iran side that lifted the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Thailand 2024 as well as the victorious AE Palma de Mallorca team in the UEFA Futsal Champions League 2023/24, Aghapour has cemented his status as a world-class talent and currently plies his trade for Gohar Zamin.