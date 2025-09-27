Pasteur Institute of Iran to mark World Rabies Day

TEHRAN – Observed annually on September 28, World Rabies Day aims to raise public awareness about rabies prevention and what to do in the event of a bite. In this line, the Pasteur Institute of Iran plans to hold special programs both in person and online.

The main objective is to educate people about rabies, and its potential risks, the ways to prevent it, as well as enhance collaborations between governmental and nongovernmental organizations, the health ministry's website quoted Qobad Moradi, an official with the health ministry, as saying.

Rabies is a fatal but preventable viral disease affecting the central nervous system. In up to 99 percent of human rabies cases, dogs are responsible for virus transmission. Children between the ages of 5 and 14 years are frequent victims. Rabies infects mammals, including dogs, cats, livestock, and wildlife.

It spreads to people and animals via saliva, usually through bites, scratches, or direct contact with mucosa (for example, eyes, mouth, or open wounds). Once clinical symptoms appear, rabies is virtually 100 percent fatal.

This year’s World Rabies Day theme is ‘Act now: You, Me, Community’. The theme highlights the importance of promoting cross-sectoral involvement and collaboration in preventing the disease, he noted.

The event serves as a great opportunity to showcase achievements, measures, and challenges in managing the disease, Moradi added.

For the first time in its 19-year history, WRD’s theme does not include the word ‘rabies’, showing how well-established this movement has become. It is calling on everyone to take responsibility, work together, and drive real change. Whether you are an individual, part of an organization, or a decision-maker, the time to act is today.

You – Take action in your personal life: vaccinate your dog, educate yourself about how to prevent rabies and Pre- and Post-Exposure Prophylaxis, or advocate for better policies.

Me – Lead by example: inspire others, train professionals, or support rabies elimination efforts in your community.

Community – Work together: organize vaccination campaigns, educate learners and their families, and push for stronger rabies elimination programs.

The call to Act Now is the difference between life and death. As a Neglected Tropical Disease (NTD), rabies disproportionately affects underserved communities, mainly in Africa and Asia. Every nine minutes, rabies claims another victim, but death is 100 percent preventable. When we work together, eliminating this disease for good relies on all of us acting now! Rabies need not be fatal if all the post-exposure steps are taken.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has developed a series of education films to support community understanding. The films are aimed at different audiences. For children, the focus is on how to behave responsibly around dogs and the importance of telling an adult if they are bitten or scratched by an animal.

For parents, teachers, and the community, a second film focuses on the critical importance of immediate wound washing in the event of a bite. For community health workers, the third film highlights the important steps to be taken prior to seeking further clinical advice.

WHO, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) aim to achieve the goal of zero human deaths from rabies by 2030.

MT/MG

