IRCS, ICRC discuss ways to boost co-op

TEHRAN – Razieh Alishvandi, the director of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) for international affairs, and Vincent Cassard, the representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Iran, have explored the potential to enhance joint efforts between the two societies.

“Today, more than ever, we need to strengthen emergency preparedness and coordination for future humanitarian responses. Through joint planning, the International Committee of the Red Cross can play an important role in supporting the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s innovative approaches, mainly in community preparedness and resilience sectors,” IRNA quoted Alishvandi as saying on Tuesday.

Referring to the supportive measures in Khorasan Razavi, South Khorasan, Sistan-Baluchestan, and Tehran provinces, Alishvandi noted that the continuity of rehabilitation and primary health services to vulnerable families, particularly the host community and nationals’ families with disabled people, will only be possible with ongoing support and funding.

The official went on to highlight the significance of maintaining and conducting joint projects, including mine awareness projects in border areas, equipping rehabilitation centers, and providing primary health services.

Conducting training workshops on emergency risk management, mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) for aid workers and staff, as well as teaching humanitarian principles and values to journalists, can improve the quality of relief and media activities, Alishvandi further noted.

Referring to the future of the two societies’ cooperation, she said holding annual meetings to review achievements and explore new solutions should be included on the agenda as an integral part of the collaborations, Alishvandi said.

The official expressed hope that the implementation of the anticipated programs in the coming years would not only improve the quality of the IRCS’s services at the national level but also provide a successful model of humanitarian cooperation between a national society and the ICRC.

Joint efforts

On September 8, the IRCS, in cooperation with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the ICRC, held a workshop on the vital importance of rehabilitation.

“Rehabilitation is not just about providing medical services. It restores lives,” the head of the IFRC delegation in Iran, Faisal Mahboob, said.

“We are here since we have a shared mission that is helping people to regain dignity, independence, and hope through health and rehabilitation,” the IRCS website quoted Mahboob as saying.

The official made the remarks online while addressing a workshop on becoming familiar with the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement services in the treatment and rehabilitation sectors.

The official went on to say that “Strategy 2030 reminds us of three key priorities: strengthening local measures so that societies can rely on their strengths and capabilities, investing in the future so that young people and volunteers get ready for leadership, and promoting collaborative efforts since no one society can face a crisis alone.”

Attending the workshop, Cassard said, “This initiative highlights our joint commitment and mutual understanding within the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement; it underscores the critical role we play in delivering humanitarian action.”

In March, the IRCS and the ICRC discussed ways for expanding collaborations to promote supportive and medical services, particularly rehabilitation services, in different provinces of the country.

During a meeting held on March 13, Cassard stressed the need to prevent disabilities and develop psychosocial support services in less privileged areas. These valuable actions can pave the way for further cooperation.

For her part, the director of the IRCS for international affairs, Razieh Alishvandi, highlighted the successful partnership between the two organizations. Lauding the ICRC’s endeavours in the country, the official stressed the importance of holding training courses on international humanitarian law (IHL) and the need to get acquainted with the Red Cross movement.

The IRCS has taken various measures to serve the people utilizing the capacity of 270,000 personnel, relief workers, and volunteers, she noted.

Cassard commended the IRCS for taking measures during the Nowruz holidays and announced the ICRC’s readiness to support the IRCS in organizing the World Red Crescent Day and expanding medical, rehabilitation, and humanitarian services in underprivileged areas

In February, the IRCS and the ICRC agreed on setting up a joint secretariat on rehabilitation services in Tehran.

During a meeting in Tehran to prepare for the first international conference on physical disability and rehabilitation, Kolivand said rehabilitation is an essential part of universal health coverage.

“Due to war and other accidents, rehabilitation services are greatly needed in the country. That’s why the Society started providing rehabilitation services and manufacturing prostheses and orthotics. Currently, 200 rehabilitation centers are operating in Iran, and the conference will focus on the activities of these centers,” he added.

MT/MG