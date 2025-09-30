Strengthening cultural and tourism diplomacy: Indonesia and Iran move closer

TEHRAN- An Iranian media delegation, including journalists, influencers, and media professionals, recently traveled to Indonesia to gain a deeper understanding of the country’s tourism and cultural opportunities. A reporter from Tehran Times accompanied the delegation to cover the visit and provide an in-depth report on Indonesia’s real landscape and the potential for cultural cooperation between the two nations.

During an exclusive interview with Tehran Times, Adfikri Kevin Marvel, Cultural Attaché and diplomat of the Indonesian Embassy in Tehran, emphasized the importance of direct people-to-people interactions and highlighted the role of the visit in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting cultural and tourism diplomacy.

Discovering the real Indonesia

Marvel stated that such programs help Iranians gain an authentic perspective of Indonesia—from the stunning natural landscapes and beautiful beaches of Bali to the lifestyle and cultural differences between various regions, such as Bali and Jakarta. He described the experience as a valuable opportunity to understand Indonesia’s culture and way of life.

People-to-people diplomacy: the key to effective engagement

The Indonesian Cultural Attaché stressed that continuing cultural exchange programs and fostering familiarity between the peoples of both countries normalizes direct interactions and builds a solid foundation for long-term cooperation.

Raising awareness at multiple levels

Marvel also noted that awareness initiatives should be carried out at different levels—from grassroots communities to government institutions, as well as the media and journalists. He emphasized that this multi-level approach can deepen mutual understanding and make bilateral relations more sustainable.

Continuing the programs: a strategic necessity

In conclusion, the Indonesian Cultural Attaché stated that sustaining these programs is essential for advancing cultural, tourism, and public diplomacy relations between Iran and Indonesia. He underscored that consistency and focus are required to maximize their impact.



