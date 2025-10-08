Brazilian coach Osmar linked with Persepolis: report

TEHRAN – Brazilian coach Osmar Loss has been reportedly linked with Iran’s Persepolis.

In a surprising turn of events, Thai League 1 powerhouse Buriram United have parted ways with Loss, just months after the Brazilian guided the club to one of the most successful seasons in their history.

Loss, who joined the Thunder Castles ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, delivered an astonishing four titles from five competitions last season. Under his leadership, Buriram swept the domestic treble — winning the Thai League 1, the Thai FA Cup, and the Thai League Cup — and went on to capture the 2024/25 ASEAN Club Championship, further cementing their dominance in the region. The only blemish came in the AFC Champions League Elite, where Buriram’s run ended in the quarterfinals.

The Buriram’s management decided to part ways with Loss. The move comes amid speculation that the Brazilian tactician could be set for a swift return to Iran, where he previously managed Persepolis in 2024.

During his brief spell in Tehran, Loss steered Persepolis to the Persian Gulf Pro League title, and reports circulating on X (formerly Twitter) suggest that the Iranian giants are considering bringing him back amid their current struggles.

Persepolis currently sit seventh in the league despite recruiting high-profile names, including former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain full-back Serge Aurier, who is yet to debut as he serves a suspension for a failed hepatitis B test.