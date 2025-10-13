Iranian actor Mohammad Kasbi passes away

TEHRAN – Iranian actor Mohammad Kasbi passed away at a hospital in Tehran on Saturday night at the age of 74.

The veteran actor died after being hospitalized in the intensive care unit of Khatam-ol-Anbia Hospital for days. He was in an unstable condition in recent days due to heart and respiratory problems and was connected to respiratory support devices, IRNA reported.

Born in Tehran, Kasbi graduated in Cinema Acting and Directing from the Faculty of Dramatic Arts at Tehran University.

In 1991, he was nominated for the Fajr International Film Festival’s Crystal Simorgh Best Male Actor award for his role in “Badook”.

Four years later, he received a Crystal Simorgh and Malaysia’s East Asia Film and Television Festival Best Actor Award for his role in “Father” (1995).

Kasbi’s other major movies include such “Boycott” (1985), “The Refugee” (1993), “Attack on H-3” (1994), “The World Upside-Down” (1997), “Saint Mary” (2000), “The Foreign Doll” (2005), “The Wall” (2007), and “Ominous Seed” (2008).

He also acted in several TV series, including “Rana” (1988-1990), “Three by Four” (2008), “Stepmother” (2010), “Three Shares Each” (2011), and “Dementia” (2012).

Kasbi was also the founder of the Play Department of National Radio, the founder of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance’s Center for Performance Arts, and the authority in charge of managing the Play Division and Township Affairs of the Artistic Center.

