Iran, Switzerland private sectors seek deeper cooperation in non-sanctioned fields

TEHRAN – Iran and Switzerland’s private sectors are calling for stronger collaboration in non-sanctioned industries, emphasizing the key role of private enterprises in shaping future economic ties between the two countries.

In a meeting with Olivier Bangerter, Switzerland’s new ambassador to Iran, Samad Hassanzadeh, head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), said the two nations can expand partnerships across several industrial areas, particularly where sanctions do not apply.

Hassanzadeh noted that Iran’s free trade zones offer attractive investment opportunities for Swiss companies. “Iran’s economic and industrial capacity enables cooperation not only in economic fields but also in cultural, academic, and social domains,” he said.

Despite sanctions, Iran has made notable progress in advanced technology, knowledge-based industries, petrochemicals, polymers, and medical manufacturing, Hassanzadeh added, underscoring that both sides should identify mutual capacities and facilitate business interactions between their private sectors.

The ICCIMA chief invited Swiss delegations to attend upcoming Iranian trade and industry exhibitions, highlighting potential cooperation in water treatment, recycling technologies, and downstream copper industries, where Swiss expertise is well recognized. He said Iran’s abundant mineral resources, including precious metals and decorative stones, could open new avenues for Swiss investment.

Hassanzadeh also expressed Iran’s willingness to cooperate with Switzerland in social responsibility and humanitarian projects, including joint investment in hospitals and medical centers. He emphasized that sanctions should not hinder academic and economic exchanges. “The private sectors of both countries can play a pivotal role in shaping balanced economic relations and strengthening cooperation in all fields,” he said.

Switzerland invited to train Iranian digital economy experts

Isa Mansouri, head of the ICCIMA Research Center, said Switzerland could serve as a vital bridge between Iran and Western economies, extending its traditional diplomatic role into trade and investment.

He added that as the EU diversifies its raw material supply chains, Iran could become a strategic link between Asia and Europe, particularly if Switzerland helps facilitate this transition.

Mansouri highlighted Iran’s efforts to expand its digital economy, a sector less constrained by sanctions. He said under the Seventh Development Plan, Iran aims to train 500,000 digital economy specialists, with ICCIMA responsible for educating 5,000 advanced experts.

“We are ready to cooperate with Swiss institutions and international agencies to host specialized TOT courses in Iran or Switzerland,” he said.

He emphasized that skill-based and technical training faces fewer restrictions and could serve as a long-term investment in bilateral cooperation.

Swiss envoy vows to boost bilateral trade

Ambassador Olivier Bangerter said his top priority is to strengthen Iran–Switzerland relations and support Swiss companies operating in Iran. He acknowledged that while trade between the two countries has gradually increased over the past five years, challenges remain in currency access, intellectual property rights, and visa policies, which now grant one-year instead of three-year visas.

“Swiss companies are eager to expand their activities in Iran,” Bangerter said, expressing confidence that with continued dialogue, such issues can be resolved.

EF/MA

Photo: ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh (R) meets with Swiss Ambassador to Tehran Olivier Bangerter on Sunday.