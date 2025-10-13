Capacity of power plants built by industrial sector reaches 2,800 MW

TEHRAN – The Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) said the total capacity of thermal power plants developed under its supervision reached 2,800 megawatts (MW) by late September.

According to IMIDRO, the expansion of power generation capacity in the industrial sector continues under Article 4 of the law on removing barriers to the electricity industry, with several new units coming online in recent months.

In the first half of the current Iranian year (March–September), new operational units included the first 183-MW gas unit of Kaveh South Kish Steel’s power plant, the second 183-MW gas unit of Almahdi Aluminum, the 183-MW plant of Negin Makran Petrochemical developed by South Aluminum Corporation, and the first 25-MW gas unit of Bafgh Iron and Steel’s power plant.

Together, these newly commissioned units added 574 MW to the country’s industrial power generation capacity in the first six months of the year, bringing the cumulative total for mining and industrial power plants to 2,800 MW.

EF/MA