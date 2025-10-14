ICCIMA sets up joint committee to boost engineering service exports

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), and the Association of Exporters of Technical and Engineering Services signed a tripartite memorandum of cooperation aimed at forming a joint committee to expand Iran’s export capacity in technical and engineering services.

The initiative, pursued by ICCIMA’s Committee for Technical, Engineering and Construction Services, seeks to revitalize Iran’s presence in regional markets by removing obstacles, coordinating with financial institutions, and streamlining export procedures. A representative from the Central Bank of Iran also attended the signing ceremony, expressing readiness to cooperate in implementing the agreement.

ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh called the signing “a meaningful and promising step,” saying that Iran urgently needs to expand exports. “Achieving this goal requires full institutional cooperation with a supportive and pragmatic approach. Regional countries recognize Iran as one of the largest exporters of engineering services, and demand for Iranian expertise remains high,” he said.

Hassanzadeh emphasized that collaboration among the TPO, Central Bank, and private sector can significantly enhance project execution and overall export value. “Iran possesses vast experience in engineering services, and by leveraging this strength through economic diplomacy, we can restore and expand our trade ties with neighboring countries,” he said.

Agreement marks a new chapter for Iran’s engineering export revival

TPO head Mohammad Ali Dehghan-Dehnavi described Iran’s history in engineering service exports as “illustrious,” noting that the sector once accounted for over 10 percent of the country’s total exports. Although this share has declined, he said the new cooperation framework aims to restore and surpass those golden years.

“Engineering service exports are the modern artistic expression of Iran’s technical expertise in global markets, and we must nurture and expand this presence,” Dehghan-Dehnavi said.

He added that Iran targets $6.0 billion in engineering service exports under this new roadmap, which includes coordinated efforts to identify projects, support contractors, and strengthen legal and diplomatic backing for exporters.

The deputy minister noted that the TPO, ICCIMA, and the exporters’ association would now operate within a unified framework, forming a powerful network to boost exports, with support from Iran’s commercial attachés in target markets.

