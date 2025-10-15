Tehran, Dushanbe agree to resolve banking issues, form joint investment task force

TEHRAN – Iran and Tajikistan have agreed to address outstanding banking issues and establish a joint investment task force to enhance cooperation in areas such as energy, infrastructure, and agriculture, marking another step toward deepening their economic and financial relations.

According to Tasnim News Agency, Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Seyed Ali Madanizadeh met with Sultan Rahimzoda, head of Tajikistan’s State Committee on Investment and State Property Management, to discuss practical measures for expanding bilateral collaboration.

During the meeting, Madanizadeh—who also chairs Iran’s State Banks Assembly—highlighted the need to resolve pending banking and financial coordination issues between the two countries. Both sides agreed to accelerate efforts to finalize banking arrangements that would facilitate trade and investment flows.

The Iranian minister emphasized the investment potential in technical and engineering services, mining, infrastructure, agriculture, and knowledge-based industries, calling the Dushanbe International Investment Forum a vital platform for promoting mutual understanding and private-sector engagement.

He noted that three key economic agreements between the two countries—on investment promotion and protection, avoidance of double taxation, and customs cooperation—are now in force, providing a legal foundation for expanding commercial ties.

Madanizadeh also announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding to form the Iran–Tajikistan Joint Investment Working Group, which has already held three sessions, the most recent on the sidelines of the 17th Economic Cooperation Summit in Shiraz.

He further underscored the readiness of Iran’s private sector to exchange specialized business delegations and enhance knowledge of the Tajik market, adding that recent progress in visa-free travel has already boosted cultural and medical tourism between the two nations.



The recent Iranian delegation’s trip to Dushanbe and participation in the international investment forum underscored a strategic shift toward operational economic diplomacy, building on decades of cultural, linguistic, and historical ties.

A key focus of the talks was developing banking cooperation to remove long-standing financial barriers. Given the central role of banking systems in trade facilitation and capital transfer, resolving these issues could unlock new pathways for joint investment and empower private-sector initiatives.

The implementation of the three foundational economic agreements—on investment protection, double taxation, and customs—provides a framework of mutual trust for businesses and investors. The establishment of the joint investment task force signals a move from political understanding to structured, results-oriented cooperation.

Emerging joint projects between Iran and Tajikistan

Collaboration in technical and engineering services, mining, infrastructure, agriculture, and knowledge-based industries has emerged as a key priority. These sectors, rich in development potential, can contribute to technology transfer, job creation, and sustainable growth in both countries. The Dushanbe forum served as a platform to identify shared capacities and connect Iranian and Tajik entrepreneurs.

The Iranian private sector is expected to play an increasingly vital role in this process. By forming expert delegations and strengthening trade intelligence, Iranian firms can establish joint ventures and seize opportunities in Tajikistan’s growing market.

Visa waiver fosters closer people-to-people and economic ties

The visa-free travel agreement between Iran and Tajikistan has significantly expanded cultural and medical tourism, while also facilitating smoother business interactions. Analysts note that the deep cultural and civilizational ties between Tehran and Dushanbe have evolved into a powerful engine for economic cooperation, positioning Iran as a reliable partner in Tajikistan’s path toward sustainable regional development.

