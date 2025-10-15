Iran’s women’s football team seeking friendly matches

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s futsal team are arranging more friendly matches as part of preparation for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Iran have been drawn in Group A alongside host Australia, South Korea, and the Philippines. The competition will be held in Australia from March 1–21, 2026.

Iran’s women’s football team will participate in a three-team tournament in Shillong, India. The event will take place in the Indian city from Oct. 24–27. Team Melli will face Nepal on October 24 and meet India three days later. Iran are ranked 70th in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings, while India and Nepal are 63rd and 89th, respectively.

Iran’s football federation is also trying to arrange a three-team tournament in Bangkok with participation from Thailand, Iran, and Uzbekistan.