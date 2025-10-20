Mechanized fleet joins Iran’s winter road maintenance operations

TEHRAN – Iran’s Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization has introduced new mechanized equipment to its winter road operations fleet to enhance snow and ice clearance efficiency across the country.

Heydar Norouzi, director general of the organization’s Office of Road Operations, Machinery, and Crisis Management, said the new machines are designed to simultaneously clear snow and spread anti-icing materials, replacing the traditional method of manually dispersing salt and sand.

He noted that the addition of these modern vehicles has improved both the speed and precision of winter road maintenance operations, while also enhancing working conditions for road maintenance crews.

