Iran beat South Korea at 2025 IHF U17 World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated South Korea 30-21 at the 1st IHF Men’s Under-17 World Championship on Wednesday.

The young Team Melli had already defeated Puerto Rico 38-33 in Group C.

Iran lost to Germany 45-20 and Argentina 38-29 in their first two matches.

The Persian are to face the winner of Morocco and Puerto Rico on Friday for the ninth place.

The 2025 IHF Men's U17 Handball World Championship is the first edition of the IHF Men's U17 Handball World Championship, and is being held from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, 2025 in Casablanca, Morocco under the aegis of International Handball Federation (IHF).