Germany beat Iran at 2025 IHF Men’s U17 World Championship

TEHRAN – Germany defeated Iran 45:20 in the inaugural IHF Men’s Under-17 World Championship Friday night.

Germany were favorites before this match, however they were missing two key players, their two line players for the opener against Iran, but that was nowhere to be seen, as they dominated the match against the Asian champions.

Iran were coming with big ambitions in this competition, especially as they were crowned Asian champions last month, but they failed to contain Germany, which used the entirety of their roster, with all outfield players scoring at least one goal.

By half-time, Germany were up 19:10, but still missed a lot of chances, with the shooting efficiency drastically improving in the second half, when the European side upped the ante and had their overall efficiency up to 66%, ihf.info reported.

Germany had Kalle Gaugisch and Julius Eisend score six goals each, as in the second half they scored almost one goal per minute, to jump to an eventual 45:20 win, the second-largest in the competition so far, propelling them to the top of Group C.

Iran are scheduled to play Argentina and Puerto Rico on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively.