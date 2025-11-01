Iran finish ninth at 2025 IHF U17 World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Puerto Rico 42-30 Friday night and finished in ninth place at the 1st IHF Men’s Under-17 World Championship.

The young Team Melli had already defeated Puerto Rico 38-33 in preliminary round.

Iran lost to Germany 45-20 and Argentina 38-29 in their first two matches and also defeated South Korea 30-21.

Germany will lock horn with Egypt in the final match, while Qatar face Spain for bronze.

The 2025 IHF Men's U17 Handball World Championship is the first edition of the IHF Men's U17 Handball World Championship, and is being held from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, 2025 in Casablanca, Morocco under the aegis of International Handball Federation (IHF).