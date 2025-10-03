Iran discover fate at 2025 IHF Men’s U17 World Championship

TEHRAN – Iran are drawn in Group C of the 2025 IHF Men’s Under-17 World Championship.

The young Persians are drawn in Pool C along with Argentina, Puerto Rico, and Germany.

The first edition of the Championship will take place in Casablanca, Morocco from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, with 12 teams at the start.

The draw for the preliminary round of the competition took place on Thursday, 2 October, on the outskirts of the 2025 IHF Men’s Club World Championship, providing four well-balanced groups.

The competition will see three groups of four teams each in the preliminary round, with the winners of each group, plus the best second-placed side qualifying for the semi-finals.

Five continents – Africa, Asia, Europe, the North American and Caribbean and the South and Central America – will be represented at the start of the competition, with three teams from Africa and Asia each, plus two teams from Europe, the North American and Caribbean and the South and Central America taking part.

IHF Men’s Under-17 World Championship – preliminary round

Group A: Egypt, Morocco, Brazil, the U.S.

Group B: Spain, Tunisia, Republic of Korea, Qatar

Group C: Germany, Argentina, Iran, Puerto Rico