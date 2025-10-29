Iran secure maiden win at 2025 IHF U17 World

TEHRAN – Iran registered their first win at the 1st IHF Men’s Under-17 World Championship on Tuesday.

The young Team Melli defeated Puerto Rico 38-33 in Group C.

Iran had lost to Germany 45-20 and Argentina 38-29 in their first two matches.

Iran will meet South Korea on Wednesday for the 9–12th place.

The 2025 IHF Men's U17 Handball World Championship is the first edition of the IHF Men's U17 Handball World Championship, and is being held from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, 2025 in Casablanca, Morocco under the aegis of International Handball Federation (IHF).

Mohammadhossein Haghsetan of Iran was chosen as Player of the Match.