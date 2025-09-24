Iran advance to 2025 IHF World U17 Championship

TEHRAN – The Iranian men's U17 handball team qualified for the 2025 IHF World U17 Championship by advancing to the final of the Asian Championship.

In the match held at the Amman Princes Sumaya, Jordan, Tuesday night, Iran defeated Bahrain 37-19 at the semifinal and not only booked their place in the Thursday’s final, but also advanced to the World Men's U17 Championship.

South Korea also defeated Qatar 36-35 in another semifinals.

The world championship will be held in Morocco from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1.