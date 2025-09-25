Iran U17 handball crowned Asian champions

TEHRAN – Iran defeated South Korea 28-25 in the final match of the 1st Asian Men’s U17 Handball Championship on Thursday at the Princess Sumaya Hall in Amman, Jordan.

Iran had previously defeated South Korea 31-25 in the preliminary stage.

Earlier in the day, Qatar finished in third place with a 33-26 win over Bahrain.

Iran defeated the Maldives, Syria, South Korea (twice), Kuwait, Jordan, Qatar, and Bahrian in the competition.

The competition served as a qualification tournament for the 1st IHF Men’s U17 Handball World Championship, scheduled to take place in Morocco from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1.

Iran and South Korea, as the top two teams will represent Asia at the World Championship.