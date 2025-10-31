Indonesia seeks to boost sci-tech relations with Iran

TEHRAN – The Indonesian Ambassador to Iran, Roliansyah Sumirat, has emphasized the need to promote scientific, technological, and educational collaborations between Indonesia and Iran.

“Relations between Tehran and Jakarta need to be upgraded from political to technological cooperation,” IRNA quoted Sumirat as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting held at the University of Tehran on Wednesday to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“To reduce scientific dependence on developed countries, it is essential to establish a joint network in key areas such as information technology, artificial intelligence (AI), clean energy, and marine sciences between Iran and Indonesia,” he noted.

Referring to the membership of the two countries in institutions such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement, and BRICS, Sumirat emphasized the need for fostering synergy and cooperation between the two nations to address the problems of the Islamic world, the region, and the world.

The official also called for the expansion of ties in the fields of maritime governance, energy security, climate change, and the blue economy so that the sea becomes a factor for unity and creates a model of sustainable development.

The Indonesian ambassador also stated that Indonesia is opposed to any unilateral sanctions, and emphasized the necessity of resolving the Iranian nuclear issue through diplomacy; “Indonesia defends the right of all countries to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.”

For his part, Seyed Hamzeh Safavi Homami, a University of Tehran faculty member, underlined the importance of expanding relations between the two countries, particularly academic cooperation through signing memorandums of understanding.

Boosting tech ties

In September, a branch of the Iranian House of Innovation and Technology (iHiT) was established in Jakarta to boost economic ties between the two countries and expand the export of knowledge-based products.

Supported by the Vice-Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-based Economy, and the Organization for Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology, the center was launched in the presence of Iran’s ambassador to Jakarta, Mohammad Boroujerdi, concurrent with the 37th Indonesia Hospital Expo, held from September 25 to 28, ISNA reported.

On the sidelines of the second Ministerial Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC-15) Dialogue Platform, May 18 to 20, an Indonesian delegation led by Brian Yuliarto, the Indonesian Minister of Higher Education, Research, and Technology, paid a visit to the technology park in University of Tehran to become more familiar with the achievements of knowledge-based companies in different sectors like engineering, medicine, biotechnology, and industry.

Yuliarto held a meeting with Science Minister Hossein Simaei-Sarraf. The officials conferred on ways to foster scientific and technological relations.

During the meeting, Yuliarto voiced Indonesia’s readiness to emulate Iran’s achievements in technology parks and implement the successful experiences of the Ministry of Science in Indonesia.

The official also announced his willingness to benefit from collaborative partnerships to conduct joint research projects in the fields of industry, medical equipment, vaccines, artificial intelligence (AI), and biotechnology.

Referring to Indonesia’s population of more than 280 million and the country’s accomplishments in the agricultural sector, including the large-scale production of rice in the new year, the official emphasized Indonesia’s readiness to share these experiences with Iran.

Exchanging professors and post-graduate students, and paying a visit to scientific centers were among other issues discussed by the two sides.

For his part, Simaei-Sarraf highlighted the capacities of the two countries in AI and proposed utilizing available data to develop a joint network for the promotion of the two countries’ technological advancement.

The official expressed readiness to expand scientific ties between the two nations, inviting Indonesia to invest in the science and technology sectors. Establishing joint technology parks as well as providing required technical consultations were also discussed.

