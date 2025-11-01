Indonesia’s support during 12-day war reflects deep friendship, says Iranian minister

TEHRAN – Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology Sattar Hashemi has lauded Indonesia’s support for Iran during the 12-day war with Israel and the United States on June, calling it a testament to the enduring friendship and solidarity between the two nations.

Speaking at a ceremony in Tehran marking Indonesia’s 80th Independence Day and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Hashemi praised the Indonesian government, parliamentarians, and people for their “valuable position” during the conflict.

“The Indonesian Embassy in Tehran played an important role during and after the war by continuing its consular services and political communications,” he said. Hashemi emphasized that “strengthening peace and stability in the region and the world, and supporting multilateralism” are shared approaches between Tehran and Jakarta.

Hashemi, who also serves as the Iranian co-chairman of the Iran–Indonesia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, highlighted the potential for new partnerships in advanced technology.

“Joint projects in information technology and artificial intelligence can contribute significantly to the major development programs between Iran and Indonesia,” he said.

He added that closer cooperation in cybersecurity and cross-border digital trade within the BRICS framework represents “a common and effective step toward the future of relations between the two countries.”

The minister described the deepening of ties with Indonesia as a key pillar of Iran’s foreign policy, noting that the two nations can expand cooperation across political, economic, cultural, scientific, and technological fields “through continuous consultations.”

Referring to the long-standing relations between the two nations, Hashemi called them a “symbol of friendship, brotherhood, cooperation, and mutual respect.”

He underlined the historical depth of their interactions, rooted in ancient trade and Islamic teachings, stressing that closer relations would help strengthen the unity of the Islamic ummah and advance the interests of both nations.

Hashemi also hailed Indonesia as a “progressive nation with the world’s largest Muslim population” and an active member of key international and regional institutions, including the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement, BRICS, the G20, and ASEAN.

He said Iran, with its strategic location in Southwest Asia as a bridge between East and West, views cooperation with Indonesia in such forums as essential to promoting shared interests and achieving “just ideals” in the international arena.

Indonesian Ambassador to Tehran Rolliansyah Soemirat, who also addressed the ceremony, described Iran–Indonesia relations as longstanding and deeply rooted in shared culture and mutual respect.

“Our countries have long and strong relations in the economic, political, cultural, and social fields and should continue to strengthen these ties,” he said.

He added that both nations face similar global challenges but share a commitment to diplomacy and equality in international relations.

Echoing his president’s recent remarks at the United Nations, Soemirat reaffirmed Indonesia’s rejection of “the approach where the strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must,” emphasizing the need for fairness, diplomacy, and mutual understanding among developing nations.