Iran, Indonesia to revive joint economic committee to boost bilateral cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran and Indonesia have agreed to relaunch their Joint Economic Committee to expand trade and technological collaboration, Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Seyed Sattar Hashemi said in a meeting with Indonesian Ambassador Rouliansyah Roy Soemirat in Tehran.

Hashemi emphasized that the committee, which he chairs on Iran’s side, has not convened in recent years despite Iran’s efforts.

He expressed hope that under Soemirat’s tenure, the mechanism would resume operations and pave the way for a new chapter of economic partnership between the two nations.

Highlighting shared development goals, Hashemi said both Iran’s five-year National Development Plan and Indonesia’s Vision 2045 target the growth of the digital economy. He noted that Iran aims to raise the digital sector’s share to 10 percent of GDP and identified cybersecurity as a promising area for cooperation.

The minister added that Iran is ready to share its experience in expanding rural connectivity, fifth-generation (5G) mobile networks, and nationwide fiber-optic infrastructure.

“Given Indonesia’s geography with more than 18,000 islands, our expertise can contribute to improving network accessibility and integration,” he said.

Hashemi also pointed to artificial intelligence as a strategic priority, suggesting the formation of joint ventures and private-sector collaborations to foster innovation. He further underlined the potential for cooperation through Iran’s major digital platforms and the cultural affinity between the two Muslim-majority nations.

Referring to the preferential trade tariff agreement already signed by Iran and awaiting Indonesia’s approval, Hashemi expressed optimism that its finalization would strengthen bilateral commerce.

Ambassador Soemirat praised Iran’s resilience and said he had been tasked by Indonesia’s president with advancing ties with Tehran.

Stressing the importance of modern communications and digital technologies, he called artificial intelligence and digital economy “key gateways” for cooperation.

He also invited Hashemi to attend Indonesia’s 80th Independence Day celebrations, noting that this year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, symbolizing their longstanding friendship.

Photo: Iran’s ICT Minister Seyed Sattar Hashemi (R) met with Indonesian Ambassador Rouliansyah Roy Soemirat in Tehran on Tuesday.